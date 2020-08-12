Marc JONES

JONES, Marc Anthony 44, of Clearwater, passed away August 5, 2020. He is survived by his father, Robert Jones; mother, Deborah Ann Skinner (stepfather, Orenza Skinner); daughters, Almira N. Jones and Yasmin E. Jones; sons, Marc A. Jones Jr. and Jared Jones; sisters, Terri S. Wills and Lorraine Skinner; companion, Jacqu-elene Pauze; other relatives and friends. A Celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 12, 2020.