Marcel Gouin

Marcel Gouin Obituary
GOUIN, Marcel 76, passed away on November 1, 2019, in New Port Richey, FL. Marcel was born to Marcel R. Gouin and Rita Chartier Gouin in Central Falls, RI. His wife, Jeannette and children, David Gouin, Marc Gouin, Michelle Brosseau and Mary Hartmann survive him. He also leaves 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His sister, Madeleine Stahowiak predeceased him. His remaining siblings are Marguerite Fontaine (Victor), Maurice Gouin (Carol), Muriel Stuart (Jeff), and Michael Gouin (Donna). Services will be held at a later date in Rhode Island and Florida. Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019
