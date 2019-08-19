Marcelino Echevarria Aug. 19, 1948 - Oct. 21, 2018 Missed by Olga, his wife, and partner of nearly 20 years; her son, Alex; step-grandson and best pal, Stas; siblings, Cynthia, Jeanette and Robert; stepfather, Wesley; daughters, Tanya and Shana; grandchildren, Megan, Cole, Mason and Selah; and great-grandchildren, Summer, Lena and Cannon. We are thinking of you on your birthday. It is hard to believe you're gone. A bit of you remains in each of us. You are loved, still. Tanya
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2019