Marcella CAWOOD

CAWOOD, Marcella Katherine "Honey Babe" 85, of Tampa, FL, went to be with her Lord on September 17, 2020 after a battle with alzheimer disease. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Clayton Powell (Jack) Cawood. They attended Calvary Community Church. She is survived by daughter, Pamela Lee and husband, Michael Ashbrook; brother, Marshall Lewis and wife, Jane Williams; and sister, Tommie Doris and husband, Richard Weatherly. Also, many cherished brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, family members and wonderful friends. She never lost her southern charm of making everyone feel welcome. No words can describe how much she is loved nor how deeply she will be missed.



