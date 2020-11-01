1/
Marcelle HUNT
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNT, Marcelle Propps 89, of Clearwater, FL, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Born June 16, 1931 in Charles Town, WV, she was the daughter of the late Fred Propps and Margaret Conrad Propps. Survivors include two daughters, Martha Hunt of Oldsmar and Mary Vaughan and husband, Chris of Clearwater; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Shirley Hunt; daughter, Carrie Lehman; and son, John Hunt. A memorial will be held at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2 pm

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved