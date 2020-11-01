HUNT, Marcelle Propps 89, of Clearwater, FL, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Born June 16, 1931 in Charles Town, WV, she was the daughter of the late Fred Propps and Margaret Conrad Propps. Survivors include two daughters, Martha Hunt of Oldsmar and Mary Vaughan and husband, Chris of Clearwater; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Shirley Hunt; daughter, Carrie Lehman; and son, John Hunt. A memorial will be held at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2 pm



