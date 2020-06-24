Marcelle Perez
PEREZ, Marcelle passed peacefully at home June 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Emilio Perez Jr.; her sister, Madeleine Dron and brother, Claude Dyon. She is survived by her brothers, Louis Dyon (Ginette) and Guy Dyon (Audrey); her five children, Diane (Don) Reynolds, Lydia (Alex) Runnels, Mark (Jodi) Perez, Michelle (Jim) Dupre, and William (Diane) Perez; 10 grandchildren, Nicole Vegenski (Mike), Madeleine Cox (Rob), Dr. Alexi Runnels (Chelsea), Brian Dupre, Marc Perez, Alyssa Wall (Vladimir), Brittany Dupre (Brooks), Carla Perez (Luis), Chad Reynolds, and Brooke Dupre; two great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family. Marcelle was born in Tampa, FL and spent her formidable years in France. Marcelle was a devoted wife and caring and loving mother and grandmother. She always provided support and love for her family. When she walked into a room she exuded a picture of beauty and elegance. She and her husband Emilio worked tirelessly to provide for their children and grandchildren. The family shared numerous trips across the US and Europe and many trips to Disney World, Hard Rock hotel and multiple cruises over the years. She was a brilliant cook spending hours in the kitchen cooking her amazing dishes and special desserts. She will always be cherished as our "Meme" as she liked to be called by her grandchildren. She was an amazing wife, mom, Meme, aunt and dear friend. For those wishing to express their sympathy, donations to the Salvation Army's charity programs, 13815 N. Salvation Army Lane, Tampa, FL 33613 (813) 972-0471, are appreciated as a memorial gift in Marcelle's name. Flowers are also welcomed and will be incorporated in the church service and at the graveside. On behalf of our family, thank you. A visitation will be held at 11 am Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with funeral services beginning at 11:30 am at the church. Interment will follow at Centro Asturiano Memorial Park in Tampa, FL. Gonzalez Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
