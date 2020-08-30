1/1
Marcelo MAGADAN
MAGADAN, Marcelo M. 96, formerly from West Tampa, Riverview and Sun City Center, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Palm Garden Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sun City Center, FL. He was born on September 20, 1923, in Herias, Spain to the proud parents, Marcelino Magadan and Benigna Sol Magadan. He came to the United States as an infant in 1924. Mr. Magadan graduated from Jefferson High School in Tampa and was a CPA for J.C. Newman Cigar Company in Ybor City for many years. He was also an administrator for the Centro Espanol de Tampa ethnic and cultural center in Ybor City for many years. Mr. Magadan is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gloria Magadan of Sun City Center, FL.; his son, Marcelo M. Magadan Jr. (Gail) of Temple Terrace, FL.; nephews, Lou Piniella (Anita), Joe Piniella and Joe Magadan of Tampa, FL. and David Magadan formerly from Tampa, FL and currently living in Palm Harbor, FL. His sister, Margaret Piniella; and brother, Joseph Magadan of Tampa, FL. predeceased him. Marcelo was a wonderful husband and father and was very involved with his nephews in their growing up years. On a personal note Lou Piniella would like to say his uncle was extremely involved in the formative years of his baseball career. He will be fondly missed. Mack loved west Tampa and was very proud of his West Tampa heritage. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the West Tampa Little League in Mack's honor. The address for West Tampa little league is 2000 N Jamaica St Tampa FL 33607. A special thanks to Bertha and Walt for their love and attention to Marcelo. Because of COVID-19, a private memorial service for Mr. Magadan will be held in the future.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
