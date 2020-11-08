FITZGERALD, Marcia B. (nee Marcia Dorothy Barker) 89, of Ozona, Florida, formerly of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut and Naples, Florida died peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born in Albany, New York October 5, 1931, daughter of John A. and Dorothy (Van Keuren) Barker. She graduated from Farmington High and the University of Connecticut with a degree in Chemistry. Mom was also admitted to Medical School, but chose to raise a family with her beloved husband of 49 years, James R. Fitzgerald MD, who along with their son Brian predeceased her. She is survived by her three sons, Kevin, Timothy, Brendan; and daughter-in-law, Annette; a daughter, Anne and son-in-law, Geoffrey Swallow all of Ozona, FL; seven grandchildren, Edward and John Fitzgerald, Shelagh Matheny, Sarah, James, Colin, and John Swallow; her great-grandchildren, Logan Fitzgerald, Charlotte Matheny; and her sisters, Suzanne Brylowe and Ellen (Jeff) Bent of Connecticut and Janet (and Phil) Mullan of Rockville, MD and relatives in California, Colorado, Connecticut, New York, and North Carolina. The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Palm Harbor Fire and Rescue or The National Society of the Daughter's of the American Revolution that she was a member of.



