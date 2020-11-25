MORRIS, Marcia Helen (Wish) 82, born March 2, 1938 to Henry and Helen Wish in Chicago, IL, entered into eternal rest November 22, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Ronald. Marcia is survived by her children, Ronald Lee (Denise), Richard Henry (Lyn), Judy Lynn Sanchez, Diana Ray Morris and Andrew Walter (Traci). Marcia and Ronald have five grandchildren, Michael, Kaley, Mara, Bryce and Amy and five great-grandchildren. Marcia went to Lourdes High School for Girls in Chicago prior to moving to Wilkinsburg, PA where she graduated in 1956. While in high school, Marcia was a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol in both the Chicago and Pittsburgh squadrons. Marcia worked for Kroger Supermarket where she met her future husband. She went on to work for the Alcoa Company. While working for the Alcoa Company, Marcia played on the Alcoa softball team. When the family moved to the Cranberry Township area, Marcia continued playing softball and coached the local girls' softball team. The family moved to Seminole, FL in 1972, where she spent over 30 years in the mortgage business. Our mother loved to cook and loved to have fun, being friendly with everyone she met with her easy-going nature. She loved her family with all her heart and is sad she could not have spent more time with them. Funeral services will be held November 25, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Dr., Trinity, FL. Visitation will be 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, Marcia asked that donations be made to the HPH Hospice in New Port Richey.



