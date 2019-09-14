RUIZ, Marcia J. 78, of Oldsmar passed away on August 8, 2019. Born on October 7, 1940, in Saginaw, Michigan, she moved to Florida in 1973. She is survived by her husband, Luis Ruiz; son and daughter-in-law, Ric and Helen Kabat; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Gary Hunter; and two grandchildren, Kayleigh and Hayden Hunter. Her family and friends will miss her very much. A ceremony to celebrate her life will be held at the Fox Hollow Golf Club at 1 pm Sunday, September 15. In lieu of expressions of sympathy, the family requests donations to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019