WEAVER, Marcia Jane (Thurness) 90, passed away peacefuly March 10, 2020. Born December 18, 1929 to Charles and Katie Thurness of Logan, Ohio, they moved to the Columbus area in 1937. Marcia was a graduate of Grandview High School, Class of 1947. She attended Bliss School of Business. She retired after working for two local companies to Dunedin to be near our Aunt Jane Thurness, retired Army nurse. Marcia had been a docent at the Dunedin Fine Arts enter, enjoyed the Dunedin Country Club, and was past historian of the Fairway Estates Women's Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, brother, two brothers-in-law, and her loving companion of 10 years, Bill Wolfe. She is survived by sister, Kathryn Levering, nieces, a nephew, great-nieces and -nephews. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Trish Kavanaugh and Roberta Joyce for their loving and faithful care of the last five years. Cremation is taking place through Curlew Hills Memory Gardens of Palm Harbor. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Dublin, Ohio.

