JONES, Marcus Allen 27, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned Nov. 24, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Linda Leggett; girlfriend, Emonie Woodard; children, Marcus Jr. and Milani Jones; brother, Corey Leggett (Charlotte); sisters, Christina Franklin (Timothy) and Michelle Jones; nieces, Tahja Batson and Layla Bonds; nephew, Jaden Batson; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, with Funeral Dec. 7, 1 pm, at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019