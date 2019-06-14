MATLOCK, Marcus "Matt"
80, of Seminole, FL, passed away June 11, 2019 after a short illness. Matt was born in LaFollette, TN. He joined the US Navy at the age of 17. He served proudly in Vietnam as a hospital corpsman during his 20 years of service. After retiring from the Navy, he moved to Florida and continued his career as an optician, opening his own business in 1985 making specialty and diving lenses until his full retirement. He enjoyed freshwater fishing, woodworking, tending his rose garden, and spending time with his family. Matt is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jean; son, Marcus; and daughter, Kathy. He was preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Anna; and brother, Bill. He will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held 11 am Monday, June 17, 2019 at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home followed by a Graveside Service with Military Honors at Garden Sanctuary Cemetery in Seminole.
www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 14, 2019