PARKER, Mardell Morris
93, died March 17, 2019. Mardell served in The U.S. Army Signal Corp and the U.S. Navy. He retired as Superintendent of Schools in Flossmoor, Illinois in 1985. Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Parker, he leaves five daughters; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Mardell lived a full and love filled life.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019