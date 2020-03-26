Mareka ROBERTS

Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
Obituary
ROBERTS, Mareka J. 15, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her Heavenly home March 21, 2020. She was a student at Gibbs High School. She leaves cherished memories to her parents, Antoine and Tomeka Dykes; brother, Treyon Wilborn; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation with wake service will be held this evening 6 pm, at Lawson Funeral Home. Funeral services with interment will be held in Waynesboro, GA. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020
