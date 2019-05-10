SMITH, Margaret A.
passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania April 18, 1959, she worked for the school system for 10 years then went on to be a CPA assistant. She was a very caring person who really loved the holidays where she could watch the children enjoy themselves. She leaves behind her two sons, Alden Payzant and Mark Smith Jr. She was a caring mother to both of them. She also had five grandchildren; six grand doggies; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a mother-in-law who will all miss her greatly as she joins her husband of 42 years, Mark Smith.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2019