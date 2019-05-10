Margaret A. SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. SMITH.
Obituary
Send Flowers

SMITH, Margaret A.

passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania April 18, 1959, she worked for the school system for 10 years then went on to be a CPA assistant. She was a very caring person who really loved the holidays where she could watch the children enjoy themselves. She leaves behind her two sons, Alden Payzant and Mark Smith Jr. She was a caring mother to both of them. She also had five grandchildren; six grand doggies; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a mother-in-law who will all miss her greatly as she joins her husband of 42 years, Mark Smith.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.