PERHAC, Margaret B. (Balint)
"Marge" 93, formerly of Munhall, Pennsylvania, resident of Grand Villa Senior Living in Dunedin, Florida died peacefully at Suncoast Hospice On March 17, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Kolesar) Balint; the beloved wife of the late Andrew E. Perhac; mother of Andrea L. Perhac of Florida; grandmother of Jill (Strang) McNulty and the late Laurie Strang; great-grandmother of Benjamin; sister of Joseph (Becky) Balint, Paul (Penny) Balint, the late Frank Balint, Stephen "Pip" Balint, Helen "Tootie" Balint, and Elizabeth (Balint) Skibinski. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Suncoast Hospice Brookside, 164 W. Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Service and memorial are private.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019