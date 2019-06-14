BAGBY, Margaret
passed away at home on June 10, 2019, at the age of 82. She was born in Harrisburg, PA and moved to Tampa in 1976. She was a dedicated Air Force wife and very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by the many lives she touched with kindness and generosity. She loved her dogs like they were her own children. Margaret is predeceased by mother, Viola Ott; father, Roland Pylant; and husband, Jon D. Bagby. Margaret is survived by her son, Jon Bagby (Sissy Bagby); daughter, Dale DiMarco (Sam); grandchildren, Jon, Cindy, Sammy, Kimberly, Eddie, Carrie, Eddie; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A gathering in memory will be held at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home on June 14, 2019, at 1-2 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 14, 2019