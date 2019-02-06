Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LANGSTON, Margaret Beck



91, of Temple Terrace, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by children, Marilyn Swanson (Ed) of Temple Terrace, Dennis Langston (Bridget) of Thonotosassa and Cynthia Schwab of Temple Terrace. Survivors also include grandchildren, Aimee Lake (Kevin), Travis Swanson (Jessica), Jason Langston (Jami), Robert Schwab (Martha), Jillian Nantz (Josh), Tambry Schwab; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Roger Langston; her parents, Ethel Aldridge Beck and Arthur Lee Beck; sisters, Alma Moore and Thelma Guthrie Duncan. She was born in Masaryktown, Florida and moved to Tampa as a child. She attended Hillsborough County schools and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1945. As a teenager and young woman, she enjoyed traveling by bus and streetcar from the Lowry Park area to the Coliseum on Davis Islands to enjoy roller skating with her friends. When she began dating Roger, she looked forward to riding home in his car. Margaret was a homemaker and had many hobbies. She enjoyed bowling with her sisters and sewing costumes and dresses for her daughters. She was a member of the "Crazy Quilters" and could be found most afternoons on her back-porch creating award-winning quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her stitches were precise and admired by fellow quilters.Throughout her life she enjoyed playing bingo, winning jackpots at the casino, watching "Wheel of Fortune", going to the beach, growing orchids and putting together puzzles with her grandchildren. She belonged to Daughters of the Nile and participated with some of her closest friends as a Dancer. Over the years, she accompanied Roger to many functions of the Egypt Temple Shrine as a "Divan Lady". A Memorial service will be held at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Terrace Oaks Chapel, 12690 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2 pm. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from noon-2 pm. An entombment will immediately follow the funeral service at Sunset Memory Gardens, 11005 North US Highway 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Special thanks to her loving caregivers, Mary Aragon and Kettly Dieudonne and to the Ruby Team of Lifepath Hospice. Memorial gifts may be sent to the , Tampa. 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.



Blount & Curry Funeral Home



www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com

12690 North 56th Street

Tampa , FL 33617

