1/
Margaret BLACK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACK, Margaret "Maggi" 75, loving wife and mother, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Maggi was born December 12, 1944 in New Haven, CT to John and Gus Askins. She grew up in Baltimore and later moved to Florida, where she was an executive assistant at Walt Disney World. After retiring, she moved to Madeira Beach, where she served as mayor from 2017 to 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jim Black; one son, Jason; brother, Steve; sister, Bobbi; and several cousins; nephews; and nieces. No funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved