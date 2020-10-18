Margaret BLACK

BLACK, Margaret "Maggi" 75, loving wife and mother, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Maggi was born December 12, 1944 in New Haven, CT to John and Gus Askins. She grew up in Baltimore and later moved to Florida, where she was an executive assistant at Walt Disney World. After retiring, she moved to Madeira Beach, where she served as mayor from 2017 to 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jim Black; one son, Jason; brother, Steve; sister, Bobbi; and several cousins; nephews; and nieces. No funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation
.