Margaret BROWN
BROWN, Margaret K. 94, of Trinity, FL passed away July 9, 2020. She was born in Hattisburg MS. Margaret was a proud and loving homemaker. She is preceded in death by her husband; two sons; granddaughter; and great-grandson. She is survived by her three children; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grand-children. She was as a member of Idlewild Baptist Church. Family will receive friends at 10 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home. 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618. The service will follow at 11 am. Blount & Curry Carrollwood

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
