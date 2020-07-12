Margaret BROWN

BROWN, Margaret K. 94, of Trinity, FL passed away July 9, 2020. She was born in Hattisburg MS. Margaret was a proud and loving homemaker. She is preceded in death by her husband; two sons; granddaughter; and great-grandson. She is survived by her three children; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grand-children. She was as a member of Idlewild Baptist Church. Family will receive friends at 10 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home. 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618. The service will follow at 11 am. Blount & Curry Carrollwood



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store