COBB, Margaret "Muffin" 79, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away August 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 19, 1940 in Georgia to Oscar and Delia Haugabook. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Margaret is survived by children, Billy Haugabook, Willie Haugabook, Claudia Sanders (Dean), Hubert Haugabook, Keith Haugabook (Geraldine), James Walker (Trina), and Alex Haugabook (Jaz-zie); grandchildren, Caprice Haugabook, Margaret Haug-abook, Anita Wright, Claudia Haugabook, Patricia Haug-abook, Umunique Penning-ton; sister, Ann Christian, and many great-grand-children, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Bud Haugabook, David Hauga-book, Irvin Haugabook, Lee Haugabook, Williams Hauga-book, Minnie Ann Hauga-book, Doris Haugabook, Mary Jordan Haugabook; grandaughter, Melissa Haug-abook; and grandson Jaquan Hunt. A wake service for Margaret Cobb will be held Friday August 21, 2020 at 7 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. Martin Luther King Street North, St. Petersburg, Florida 33704. A visitation will be held August 22, 2020 at 12 pm with a funeral to follow at 1 pm.



