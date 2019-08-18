CONNOR PODLESNY, Margaret Born February 5, 1936 in Nova Scotia to Colin and Mary Poirter Mac-Dougall, died July 30, 2019 in Port Richey, FL. She was preceded in death by husbands, Donald Connor and Joseph Podlesny. Loving family includes three children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two stepsons, four step-grand-children, two step-great-grandchildren. Matilda was past president of St. Vincent dePaul Society at St. Michaels in Port Richey. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to them. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm, on August 21 at Dobies Funeral Homes Hudson Chapel. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held at St Michaels at 11 am on August 22. Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019