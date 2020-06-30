Margaret Cox
COX, Margaret McDaniel 100, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Syfan Cox Jr., and her parents, Eva and Emory McDaniel. She is survived by her daughter, Carla, and her son-in-law, David Knight, of Tampa; her four grandchildren and their spouses, Margaret and Tara, Victoria and Adam, Thomas and Gerardo, and Julia and TJ; and her two great-grandchildren, Cian and Clare. Her last few years were made brighter by the devoted care of Lois, Edda, Diana, and Mattine. She was born in Perry, Florida April 16, 1920, but soon moved to Lakeland, where she spent her youth and met her beloved husband, Carl. They moved to Tampa where they raised their daughter and built a beautiful life together. Granny deeply appreciated the beauty all around her, be it in her own garden, admiring wildflowers near Cataloochee Ranch, the perfect sunset at Indian Rocks, or the latest fashion in her Vogue magazine. She shared a uniquely special bond with her daughter, Carla. You could rarely find one without the other, whether playing tennis on Davis Island, having breakfast with friends at Pach's, or laughing and cutting up with her grandchildren. Granny's greatest love was her family, and they loved her with all of their hearts. While she will be dearly missed by her entire family, we are comforted in knowing that she is reunited with the love of her life, Carl. A private family service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to LifePath Hospice. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
