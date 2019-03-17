GILLIS, Margaret E. "Margie"
|
100, was born in New York, NY, August 15, 1918. She lived many years in California and Florida and was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa. She loved baseball, NY Yankees, Oakland A's and Tampa Bay Rays. She passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Tramer (Karl Tramer) and was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Buyense (John Buyense Sr.) She was also predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Caroli. She had six grandchildren, Patty (Keith Thames), Karl (deceased), Amy (Justin West), John Buyense Jr., (Sandy), Michael Buyense and Erin Buyense; nine great- grandchildren, Alexandra (deceased) Sara, Shelby, Camryn, Callie, Nick, Kayla, Haley and Gerrit. Margie also had and loved many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank everyone at Elmcroft of Carrollwood. Graveside service will be held at 10 am, March 23, 2019 at Garden of Memories, Tampa, FL. See: dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019