Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. "Margie" GILLIS. View Sign





100, was born in New York, NY, August 15, 1918. She lived many years in California and Florida and was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa. She loved baseball, NY Yankees, Oakland A's and Tampa Bay Rays. She passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Tramer (Karl Tramer) and was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Buyense (John Buyense Sr.) She was also predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Caroli. She had six grandchildren, Patty (Keith Thames), Karl (deceased), Amy (Justin West), John Buyense Jr., (Sandy), Michael Buyense and Erin Buyense; nine great- grandchildren, Alexandra (deceased) Sara, Shelby, Camryn, Callie, Nick, Kayla, Haley and Gerrit. Margie also had and loved many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank everyone at Elmcroft of Carrollwood. Graveside service will be held at 10 am, March 23, 2019 at Garden of Memories, Tampa, FL. See:

GILLIS, Margaret E. "Margie"100, was born in New York, NY, August 15, 1918. She lived many years in California and Florida and was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa. She loved baseball, NY Yankees, Oakland A's and Tampa Bay Rays. She passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Tramer (Karl Tramer) and was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Buyense (John Buyense Sr.) She was also predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Caroli. She had six grandchildren, Patty (Keith Thames), Karl (deceased), Amy (Justin West), John Buyense Jr., (Sandy), Michael Buyense and Erin Buyense; nine great- grandchildren, Alexandra (deceased) Sara, Shelby, Camryn, Callie, Nick, Kayla, Haley and Gerrit. Margie also had and loved many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank everyone at Elmcroft of Carrollwood. Graveside service will be held at 10 am, March 23, 2019 at Garden of Memories, Tampa, FL. See: dignitymemorial.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close