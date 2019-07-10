HALLGREN, Margaret E.
"Maggie" 83, of Floral City, FL, passed away July 2, 2019. She was born the middle child of twelve children in Rockland, ME to the late John and Myrtre Lindahl on July 11, 1935. Maggie moved to Florida fifty years ago to West Palm Beach. She married the love of her life, Rick Hallgren in St. Petersburg, FL on October 23, 1965. The couple moved to New Port Richey before settling in Crystal River. After Rick retired, the couple enjoyed traveling around the United States. Maggie enjoyed the simple life and being outside. She is survived by her husband, Rick Hallgren of Floral City, FL; and siblings, David and Nancy.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019