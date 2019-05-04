HIRTZ, Dr. Margaret E.



88, of Concordia Village of Tampa passed away May 1, 2019. She devoted fifty-four years of her life to education. She came to Tampa with her husband, Nicholas J. Hirtz in 1981 from Miami-Dade Community College where both of them were employed. Dr. Hirtz was an Associate Academic Dean in Miami and came to Hillsborough Community College to be Vice-President of the Dale Mabry Campus. Her husband was employed in district to the Institutional Research Department at HCC. When Mr. Hirtz was diagnosed with cancer, Dr. Hirtz asked to be relieved of her administrative duties in order to take care and spend time with her sick husband. She returned to the classroom and remained there, teaching English until she retired in 2003. Her most repeated statement until her death was "I love my life!" Send personal condolences to



