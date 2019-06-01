Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret ECKENRODE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ECKENRODE, Margaret



of Tampa, Florida passed away May 21, 2019 at the age of 85 in the presence of her family and loved ones. Margaret was born August 27, 1933 to Ralph and Dorothy (Rhode) Simmons. She attended Thomas Carr Howe High School in Indianapolis and graduated from Miami University of Ohio with a Bachelors degree in art and music. She enjoyed teaching elementary school in the Indianapolis School System early in her career. For most of her adult life Margaret resided in Brandon, Florida where she raised her children and was a successful real estate professional. She found her passion with Suarez Housing, builders in Tampa since 1974, where she excelled at real estate sales for over 30 years. She had a love of painting, especially watercolors, and shared her talent while teaching numerous classes. Her favorite subject was lighthouses and she had painted many around the United States. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas and she always loved to decorate for the occasion. Margaret will be missed by her husband, Jack Watkins; her sister, Rhoda; her three children, Jim, Jolan and Jenifer; and many beloved grandchildren. There will be remembrance ceremony on June 6, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .

