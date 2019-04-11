Margaret Ellen (Gribbins) GIBSON

GIBSON, Margaret Ellen

(Gribbins) 90, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Fayetteville, GA. She was born October 7, 1928, in Spurlington, KY, to Edgar and Williome (Garrett) Gribbins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Osbon Gibson. She is survived by daughter, Patricia Robinson (Brian) of Fayetteville; son, Ronnie Gibson of Tampa; brother, William Gribbins of Ft. Meade, FL; grandchild, Jennifer Wallace (Gerald); three great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild. A funeral service will be held, 11 am Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the chapel of Holly Hill Funeral Home, Fairburn, GA.
Holly Hill Funeral Home
359 West Broad Street
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-6014
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019
