FERRIS, Margaret Ann (Nichols) "Peggy" 81, passed away May 3, 2020. She was born in Butler, PA and moved to this area in 1977 from Anderson AFB, Guam. She was a homemaker. She was a Presbyterian and a member of Faith Community Church. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Francis Danner. She is survived by her husband, Gordon Nichols; son, Robert; daughter, Linda Deckinga (Owen); daughter, Pamela Seda (Ben); son, Danner; eight grandchildren, Shannon, Robert, Nathan, Christopher, Stephanie, Christiana, Nathaniel, and Austin; as well as four great-grandchildren, Michael, Lisa Rose, Benjamin, and Ava. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. For more information, please visit www.mohnfuneralhome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2020.