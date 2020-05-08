Margaret FERRIS
FERRIS, Margaret Ann (Nichols) "Peggy" 81, passed away May 3, 2020. She was born in Butler, PA and moved to this area in 1977 from Anderson AFB, Guam. She was a homemaker. She was a Presbyterian and a member of Faith Community Church. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Francis Danner. She is survived by her husband, Gordon Nichols; son, Robert; daughter, Linda Deckinga (Owen); daughter, Pamela Seda (Ben); son, Danner; eight grandchildren, Shannon, Robert, Nathan, Christopher, Stephanie, Christiana, Nathaniel, and Austin; as well as four great-grandchildren, Michael, Lisa Rose, Benjamin, and Ava. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. For more information, please visit www.mohnfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies, Grief can be so hard, but your special memories help you to cope. Remembering your loved one today and always.
Simone Taylor
