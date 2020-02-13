Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret FLACH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FLACH, Margaret Teresa passed Feb. 11, 2020, three days after her 96th Birthday, Marge was raised to the arms of Jesus and reunited with the love of her life, Ray, her husband of 71 years who died in 2014. Marge was a beautiful, loving wife, mother of seven; grandmother of 26; great-grandma of 52; and great-great-grandma of three. Each and everyone held a special place in her heart and somehow she always found room for more. All her loving family will never stop needing her and will miss her forever. A celebration of Marge's amazing life will be held at 11 am Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa 33613. Donations appreciated to Gulfside Regional Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, FL 34639.

