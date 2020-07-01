Margaret GAMBLE

GAMBLE, Margaret (Marsh) "Peggy" 91, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. Born in Elyria, OH she was the daughter of the late Edward and Googie Marsh and sister to Jean, Edward Jr., Betty, and Barbara. She was a loving mother to the late Robert Gamble. She was a devoted member of the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle in St. Petersburg. She enjoyed sightseeing and traveling the world, spending time with family and going to the beach. Peggy is survived by her niece, Cynthia Lewis (Jantz) and nephew, Raymond Jantz as well as her great-niece and nephew, Heather Graham (Jantz) and Kurt Jantz Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to the burial at the Royal Palm Cemetery, Thursday, July 2, 10:30 am. Guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.