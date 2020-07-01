Margaret GAMBLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAMBLE, Margaret (Marsh) "Peggy" 91, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. Born in Elyria, OH she was the daughter of the late Edward and Googie Marsh and sister to Jean, Edward Jr., Betty, and Barbara. She was a loving mother to the late Robert Gamble. She was a devoted member of the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle in St. Petersburg. She enjoyed sightseeing and traveling the world, spending time with family and going to the beach. Peggy is survived by her niece, Cynthia Lewis (Jantz) and nephew, Raymond Jantz as well as her great-niece and nephew, Heather Graham (Jantz) and Kurt Jantz Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to the burial at the Royal Palm Cemetery, Thursday, July 2, 10:30 am. Guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved