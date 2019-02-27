WRIGHT, Margaret Grace (Row) "Peg"
98, of Brandon, passed Feb. 20, 2019. Peg was a retired RN and member of New Hope UMC. She volunteered with Meals On Wheels, Cracker Country, and Plant City Historical Society. She is survived by her six children, Olin S. Wright III (Toni), Dorothy Stone (Daniel), Christine Morris (Ozzie), Paul Wright (Gabe), Margaret Allen, and Kenneth Wright (Gabriela); 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. On March 2, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Brandon, visitation is at 10 am, services at 11 am, burial at Oaklawn East Cemetery in Plant City, followed by lunch at the family home. Services are being provided by:
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home (813) 689-8121
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
(813) 689-8121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019