HAHN, Margaret "Gayle" Born in Elmira, NY August 19, 1939, she passed away peacefully in her Wesley Chapel, FL home October 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Hahn; son, James (Rebecca) Lewis; and grandchildren, Jake, Carly and Katie; her daughter, Kathy Demonte; and grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas; and great-grandchild, Ethan; Amy (Ryan) Wilcox and Michael Schettig; her son, Michael Keeney; and grandchildren, Amanda and Kendall; her son, Sean (Yvette) Keeney; and grandchildren, Emily, Alex, Cassidy and Raelynn; and her sister-in-law, Diane McAllister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marie Lewis; her sister, Kathleen Bohm; and son, Justin Hahn. Gayle graduated from Clarence Central High School in Clarence, NY. She spent much of her working life at the M&T Bank in Buffalo in various positions, though primarily as a Human Resource Recruiter. She continued in that field as a technical recruiter for Fisher Price Toys in East Aurora, NY. When her family relocated to Florida, she joined Centrust Bank as a recruiter in Miami, FL. Outside of the love and pride she had in her family, her proudest achievement was the co-founding, with son Michael, the Discovery Point Day Care and Pre-School Center in Wesley Chapel, FL in May 2006, where she worked until her retirement in 2014. Throughout her life she remained a loyal and fervent Buffalo Bills fan. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019