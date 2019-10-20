Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret HAHN. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

HAHN, Margaret "Gayle" Born in Elmira, NY August 19, 1939, she passed away peacefully in her Wesley Chapel, FL home October 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Hahn; son, James (Rebecca) Lewis; and grandchildren, Jake, Carly and Katie; her daughter, Kathy Demonte; and grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas; and great-grandchild, Ethan; Amy (Ryan) Wilcox and Michael Schettig; her son, Michael Keeney; and grandchildren, Amanda and Kendall; her son, Sean (Yvette) Keeney; and grandchildren, Emily, Alex, Cassidy and Raelynn; and her sister-in-law, Diane McAllister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marie Lewis; her sister, Kathleen Bohm; and son, Justin Hahn. Gayle graduated from Clarence Central High School in Clarence, NY. She spent much of her working life at the M&T Bank in Buffalo in various positions, though primarily as a Human Resource Recruiter. She continued in that field as a technical recruiter for Fisher Price Toys in East Aurora, NY. When her family relocated to Florida, she joined Centrust Bank as a recruiter in Miami, FL. Outside of the love and pride she had in her family, her proudest achievement was the co-founding, with son Michael, the Discovery Point Day Care and Pre-School Center in Wesley Chapel, FL in May 2006, where she worked until her retirement in 2014. Throughout her life she remained a loyal and fervent Buffalo Bills fan. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

