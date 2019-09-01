|
HOWELL, Margaret Middleton passed away on August 25, 2019 at Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center at the age of 90. Margaret was born and grew up in Roanoke, Alabama. She earned her BA degree from Mars Hills Junior College and Furman University, and her MA is from the University of Alabama. She came to Clearwater in 1954 to teach English at Clearwater High School and soon became the department chair. After fifteen years in the classroom she attended Florida State University in Tallahassee and earned her doctorate. She returned to Pinellas County as District Supervisor of Secondary Language Arts and retired in 1992 after forty years with the Pinellas County School Board. Her contributions to education at the local, state, and national levels are well documented. Margaret was active through the years in Calvary Baptist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, and Heritage United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her brother, Homer; and her sister, Lillian. She is survived by her nephew, Rick Ferguson; and his daughter, Molly of Evanston, Illinois; her brother-in-law, Rod Ferguson and his wife, Beth of Gadsden, Alabama; her devoted caregiver of three years Barbara Thorpe; and countless friends and former students. Margaret will be privately interred next to her brother, and she asked that remembrances be sent to Suncoast Hospice and Heritage United Methodist Church. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home www.SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019