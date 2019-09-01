Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret HOWELL


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret HOWELL Obituary
HOWELL, Margaret Middleton passed away on August 25, 2019 at Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center at the age of 90. Margaret was born and grew up in Roanoke, Alabama. She earned her BA degree from Mars Hills Junior College and Furman University, and her MA is from the University of Alabama. She came to Clearwater in 1954 to teach English at Clearwater High School and soon became the department chair. After fifteen years in the classroom she attended Florida State University in Tallahassee and earned her doctorate. She returned to Pinellas County as District Supervisor of Secondary Language Arts and retired in 1992 after forty years with the Pinellas County School Board. Her contributions to education at the local, state, and national levels are well documented. Margaret was active through the years in Calvary Baptist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, and Heritage United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her brother, Homer; and her sister, Lillian. She is survived by her nephew, Rick Ferguson; and his daughter, Molly of Evanston, Illinois; her brother-in-law, Rod Ferguson and his wife, Beth of Gadsden, Alabama; her devoted caregiver of three years Barbara Thorpe; and countless friends and former students. Margaret will be privately interred next to her brother, and she asked that remembrances be sent to Suncoast Hospice and Heritage United Methodist Church. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home www.SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
Download Now