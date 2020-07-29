1/1
Margaret HUMPHRIES
HUMPHRIES, Margaret Bernice 57, of Seffner, died Saturday July 25, 2020 at Life Path Hospice at Tampa General Hospital. She was a homemaker and loved to spend her time with her grandchildren, drive around to yard sales, loved butterflies, red roses and listening to her favorite country artists Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Maurice Humphries; sister, Violet; brother, Johnnie; and nephew, Mike. She is survived by her significant other of 21 years, Rick Rodgers; her daughters, Therisa Humphries and Harley Rogers; grandchildren, Joshua, Trinity, Isaac, Lorenzo, Leland, Leilani, and Bella; sons-in-law, Josh Carpentier and Jose Cervantes; sisters, Barbara Humphries and Betty Oney; brothers, Gordon, Sammy, and Harry Humphries. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Seigler Funeral Home, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Florida.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
