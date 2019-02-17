Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DERWORT, Margaret Irene (Puchferran)



"Margie"



born November 6, 1932 in Tampa, Florida to the late Eloisa Puchferran Llerena and the late Richard Puchferran, passed away at age 86 on February 5, 2019. She graduated from Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ybor City High School in 1951. She was in the Food Service industry at Vitality Juice as a bookkeeper until retiring in 1994. Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Puchferran (Jenny). She is survived by her son, Darryl (Marie) Derwort; daughters, Sharon (Ken) Henriquez and Sheila (Steve) Billeter; grandchildren, Rachel (Brian) Paggio, Marisa (Mike) Torres, Brian (Miriam) Henriquez, Devin Derwort, Jarid Derwort, and Lexi (Ryan) Rigau; and great-grandchildren, Lilly Paggio, Mason Torres, Melina Torres, Mia Henriquez, Barret Henriquez, and Hannah Derwort. Margaret had a passion for sewing and was The Older Wiser Livelier Set (O.W.L.S.) President. She was also a member of the Care Club at Christ the King. The family invites donations in Margaret's name to the and/or The St. Vincent De Paul Society. A memorial mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on March 1 at 10 am.

12609 Memorial Dr.

Trinity , FL 34655

