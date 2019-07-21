|
|
ARNOLD, Margaret Jane
passed away July 14, 2019 at Brookside Hospice in Palm Harbor at 92 years of age. She is predeceased by her sister, Lois Arnold. Jane was born in Buffalo, NY and moved to Clearwater as a child. She was a graduate of Shorter College and University of Virginia. Jane taught English locally at Clearwater Junior and Senior High Schools. She was elected president of the Florida Education Association in 1968. She moved to San Diego, CA where she taught English and Speech until she retired in 1986 and returned to Clearwater. Her passion in retirement was oil painting, and she was active in Tarpon Springs Art Association. In lieu of flowers, Jane asked that remembrances be directed to Suncoast Hospice and St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019