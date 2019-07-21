Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jane Arnold


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Jane Arnold Obituary
ARNOLD, Margaret Jane

passed away July 14, 2019 at Brookside Hospice in Palm Harbor at 92 years of age. She is predeceased by her sister, Lois Arnold. Jane was born in Buffalo, NY and moved to Clearwater as a child. She was a graduate of Shorter College and University of Virginia. Jane taught English locally at Clearwater Junior and Senior High Schools. She was elected president of the Florida Education Association in 1968. She moved to San Diego, CA where she taught English and Speech until she retired in 1986 and returned to Clearwater. Her passion in retirement was oil painting, and she was active in Tarpon Springs Art Association. In lieu of flowers, Jane asked that remembrances be directed to Suncoast Hospice and St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now