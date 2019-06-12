Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jean "Marge" HEESE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEESE, Margaret Jean



"Marge" passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her immediate family. Marge lived a great life and her indomitable spirit continued to light up the room, particularly whenever she spoke with her grandchildren. She was born the second of five children and was raised on a farm in Rockwell City, Iowa during the Great Depression. She graduated from college and nursing school at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska in 1953. Following graduation, she lived in Nebraska, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, London, England, and Illinois before moving to Temple Terrace, Florida in 1976. It was in Wisconsin that she developed a love for the Green Bay Packers that would last the rest of her life. Marge is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Heese; her three children, Diane, Steve, and Brian and their families, including her seven grandchildren who simply adored her. Marge is also survived by her youngest sibling, Dorothy Saffer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marge will be missed terribly but the example she set for all of us in works of charity, love for all creatures, faith in God, loyalty, commitment, and an unyielding work ethic will endure forever. A memorial mass will be said in her honor at 3 pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the chapel at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annual Scholarship Fund at Jesuit High School, 4701 Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 12 to June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close