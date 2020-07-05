GARDNER, Margaret Jo Hook "Peg" died peacefully at her home in Tampa June 29, 2020, following a valiant fight against cancer over the past few months. A fourth-generation native Floridian, she was born February 5, 1937, the third child of Luther Harold Hook and Mildred Zetrouer Hook. Her early education was at Gorrie Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Junior High School. The family moved to Gainesville in 1950 where she graduated from Gainesville High School. She received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Florida and was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She was an ardent Gator for her entire life. She worked as a legal secretary for many years including time at the Florida Turnpike Authority where she met attorney Douglas Roy Gardner. They were married in 1976, and she joined him in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. It was there she put her love of cooking to professional use and began a catering business. When they returned from St. Thomas, they lived for a few years in Havana, Florida, while her husband worked for state government in Tallahassee, and then returned to Tampa where she has lived for over thirty years. One of her great joys has been cooking and entertaining her family and friends. Noted for her kindness, generosity and wit, she will be greatly missed. A lifelong Presbyterian, she grew up in Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, was a longtime member of Palma Ceia Presbyterian and returned to Hyde Park a few years ago. She was a longtime member of Community Bible Study, and in recent years she was active in Pray Tampa Bay. She was predeceased by her husband; her father and mother; her brother, Luther Harold Hook Jr.; half-brother, Clarence A (Pete) Hook; half-sister, Annie Hook Owen; and nephews, Clarence Hook and Luther Harold Hook III; and three of his daughters. Survivors include her sister, Jane Hook Conyers (Joseph) of Austell, Georgia; nephew, David Watts Conyers (Rhonda) of St. Petersburg; nieces, Margaret Conyers Zerkus (Christopher) of Savannah, Georgia; June Conyers Brandsma (Michael) of Marietta, Georgia; Katie Hook Gainey (Richard) of Havana, Florida; nephew, Shelton Hook of Indian Shores; niece, Beverly Hook Anderson (Gerard) of Tampa; and a number of great-nephews and nieces. She was cremated and because of the Covid19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in Tampa later. Gifts in her memory may be sent to LifePath Hospice, 4200 W. Cypress St., Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607, or to the Salvation Army Tampa Adult Rehabilitation Center, 13815 N. Salvation Army Lane, Tampa, FL 33613.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store