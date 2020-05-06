Margaret JOHNSON
JOHNSON, Margaret M. "Peggy" 71, passed away April 30, 2020, at her home. Peggy was born in Sewickley, PA, to Earl and Mary Hughes, and came to Tampa at a very early age. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Robert "Bob" (Delores) Hughes. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Pat Johnson; her mother, Mary Douglas; seven remaining brothers and sisters, Earl (Ellen) Hughes, Becky Vining, Shirley (John) Kouma, Patricia (Guy) Woolweaver, Mark Hughes, Jerry (Nancy) Hughes, and Mary Jo (Dennis) Poyner. She is also survived by her three children, Kimberly (Fred) Fernandes, Michael (Sara) Johnson, and Chris (Karen) Johnson; and six grandchildren, A.J., Francesca, Alina, Sophia, Nolan, and Collin. Her grandchildren called her "Lovie." She was a parishioner of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Peggy was a firm believer in finding a cure for cancer, participating in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day 60-mile walk for eight consecutive years, and the Miles for Moffitt cancer walks. Through her participation in these organizations, and through the life that she led, she gained dedicated, lifelong friends. There will be a celebration of life at a future date. All arrangements are under the direction of Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel, of Temple Terrace. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to LifePath Hospice.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
