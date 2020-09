JOHNSON, Margaret M. "Peggy" 71, passed away April 30, 2020, will have a Celebration of Life September 18, 2020, 4 pm, at Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel, Temple Terrace, FL. The family will be available for one hour prior to the ceremony and masks will be required. Those who can not attend will be able to view the celebration livestream by visiting: Blountcurryterraceoaks.com