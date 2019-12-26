KESELOWSKY, Margaret Elizabeth passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019. A Tampa resident for most of her life, Margaret was a career employee at Verizon where she progressed from Telephone Operator in 1970 to Technical Specialist/Analyst. She continued to seek and to expand her knowledge and routinely took technical courses throughout her life. She always had a strong appreciation and love for animals. Family was ever prominent in her life and foremost in her love. She is survived by her brother, George (Jackie); her niece and nephew, Christine Traina (Joe) and Benjamin Keselowsky (Virginia) as well as seven grand nieces and nephews, Emily, Susannah, Ella, and Sawyer Traina and Elijah, Ethan, and Lulu Keselowsky. A memorial service will be held at Fowler Avenue Baptist Church Saturday, December 28, at 11 am.

