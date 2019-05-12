NUNGESTER, Margaret L.
94, of Pinellas Park, FL, went to be with our Lord, Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born in Clyde, Ohio to George and Verna Ledman. She was the youngest of 10 children. She has gone to be with her beloved husband of 58 years, William Nungester; her daughter, Pamela Timonier and her grandson, Robert Carlson. She is survived by her son, Michael (Anna) Nungester; her three grandchildren, Anjannette (Robert) Black, Gina (Tim) Abbott, and Sean Nungester; along with two great-grandchildren, Vinuoc Carlson and Arianna Black. She had lived in Florida since 1964. Her whole life was always centered around her family. She was a wonderful homemaker and the best cook. She did not know a stranger and welcomed everyone. We will miss you very much. A Memorial will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 2:30 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019