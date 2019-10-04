LOVELL, Margaret E. "Beth" passed away October 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Marion R. "Sonny" Lovell; son, Alan R. and wife LouAnn Lovell; daughter, Patsy Lovell and husband John Dalrymple Jr; grandson, Ricky Preston, granddaughters, Brei Dobbs, Allison Lovell; great-grandchild- ren Lily, Connor, Olivia Grace. A memorial service will be held at 4 pm at the funeral home on Saturday, October 5. The family will receive guests one hour prior. R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019