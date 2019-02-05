NICHOLS, Margaret M.
78, passed Feb. 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Raymond and daughters, Peg (Frank) Caucci and Nancy (Rob) Chadwick. Visitation is at Prevatt Funeral Home, 7709 State Road 52, Hudson, Thursday from 9-10:30 am. Mass of Christian burial is at 11 am at St. Michael's Church, 8014 State Road 52, Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HPH Hospice,
www.chaptershealth.org/hospice
