Service Information
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
4450 Commercial Way
Spring Hill , FL 34606
(352)-596-4991

Service
11:00 AM
Forest Oaks Lutheran Church
8855 Forest Oaks Blvd
Spring Hill , FL



MACOR, Margaret Ann "Pegge" peacefully and joyfully entered eternal life August 1, 2019 at her Spring Hill, FL home in the company of her loving family. Born January 2, 1931 in Elizabeth, NJ to Clancy Daubner and Heidi Smith Daubner, she graduated from Newton High School in Newton, NJ. Peg married Gene Macor June 21, 1952. They celebrated 58 years together, raising a family of seven children in Piscataway, NJ before retiring to Lake Harmony, PA and then to Spring Hill in 1993. With beauty, grace and a flair for fashion, Pegge began a modeling career with the Barbizon Agency and was featured in many magazines. Her expertise with color, fabric, and design was evident in many aspects of her life with her trendy wardrobe, eclectic jewelry, and whimsical home décor, not to mention her colorful language. Peg didn't have the benefit of the Food Channel and HGTV (which inspired her later in life) so she used her own creativity to cook from "whatever was in the kitchen," decorate with furnishings that didn't match perfectly but always coordinated, and sew many stylish outfits for herself and the family. Pegge and Gene instilled a firm faith foundation and work ethic in their children. They set an example for love, respect, integrity, and independence in their home, which helped the children become responsible, resourceful, and accomplished. Peg later expanded her horizons outside the home, working in customer service at FabricLand in North Plainfield and in product material distribution at the Baby Products Division of J & J in Skillman until her retirement. Having a deep appreciation for people and the uniqueness of each individual, Pegge gave back to the community by volunteering at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway, Stage West Theater in Spring Hill, and St. Vincent dePaul Thrift Store in Spring Hill for many years. At the Thrift Store, people would often come in, not to buy anything, but to talk with Peg and bask in how she made people feel good about themselves. Pegge was the hostess with the mostess, always entertaining family and friends around the pool, Christmas tree, or the bar. Her dining room table was always set and ready for company, even if it was only wine and cheese or beer and pretzels. For Peg, it was more important to be present to her guests and make them feel at home than to spend hours in the kitchen. Her signature dishes of pot roast, potato salad, and Comfort cake were simple yet scrumptious. Next to her deep love of God, family and friends, Pegge had a passion for tap dancing. On hearing a favorite song, she would break into dance at a moment's notice. Since she could not stop her dancing feet, Peg joined the Tap Divas in New Jersey and the Razz-Ma-Taps in Florida, groups of mature ladies who shared her enthusiasm and spirit on stage. They performed in many recitals, competitions, and talent shows. Peg was truly in her element each time she was "Puttin' on the Ritz." Pegge was predeceased by her parents; six siblings; and husband. She is survived by sons, Peter (Terri) of Flemington, NJ, Christopher (Sara) of Boulder, CO, Tom (Marie) of Milltown, NJ, Jeff (Crystal) of Hillsborough, NJ, Jay (Stacey) of Cornelius, NC; daughters, Susan (Mark) and Maribeth (Steve), both of Hillsborough, NJ; adopted son, Henry Barnett (Jennifer) of Hillsborough, NJ; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Bunny Daubner, Alida Macor, and Judy Macor; numerous dear nieces and nephews, plus many devoted friends and neighbors who were part of Peg's extended family especially during her final months. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brewer & Sons www.brewerfuneral.com/contact/spring-hill-chapel with a service to be held at Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, 8855 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34606 at 11 am Saturday, September 7, 2019. A memorial service in New Jersey will be scheduled for a later date. Thoughts, prayers, laughter, dancing, life stories, and a couple glasses of wine would be perfect ways to honor Peg's memory. Contributions also can be made to Hernando-Pasco Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, FL 34667 or Forest Oaks Lutheran Church. Members of both organizations were vital in helping Peg attain a smooth transition to her new life. Pegge Macor left a legacy in her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was classy, sassy, and always kickin-assy. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019

