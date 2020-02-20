|
96, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Virginia and came to Florida at age three with her parents, George and Josephine Harder. She attended local schools and graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names. Margaret worked for 25 years for the Tampa Tribune in the National Advertising Department, taught business education through the Hillsborough County Adult Education System, then did research for Corkery Genealogical, Inc. of Boston. While a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, she served as Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist; on the parish council and finance council, and was a member of the choir. She was also a member of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, and served on parish, deanery, and diocesan levels. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Fortunato "Mike" Maiolo and Buford "Bud" Lindsay; and her sister, Agnes Owens. She is survived by her son, Thomas Maiolo and his partner, Peter Hansen; and children by marriage, William (Judith) Lindsay, Susan Kelman, and Julie (John) Bernett; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a niece, Lynda (Woody) Fowler; four grandnieces; and an extensive family of cousins and in-laws. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2510 E Hanna Ave., Tampa, FL 33610 with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Thonotosassa, FL. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, 6900 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Any memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements are under the artful care of Adams & Jennings funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020