Service Information Greenlawn Funeral Home 4300 Beach Blvd Jacksonville , FL 32807 (904)-396-2522

MIGNOSA, Margaret Mary Moran Kielty "Peggy" passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020 in Dunedin, FL surrounded by family. She was 77. She was the beloved wife of 37 years to James Mignosa of Dunedin, Florida; loving mother to Christopher Kielty of Arlington, MA, Patrick Kielty of Norwell, MA and Matthew Kielty of Braintree, MA, John Kielty Jr. of Ocala, FL, Kevin and Michelle Mignosa of Winterville, NC and James and Angela Mignosa of Jacksonville, FL; sister of Kathryn (Moran) and Daniel McSheffrey of Odessa, FL; beloved daughter of the late Emily (Keenan) Sullivan, Martin Moran of Mattapan, MA and Joseph Sullivan of South Boston, MA. She is survived by nephew, Jonathan McSheffrey; nieces, Meghan McSheffrey and Mary Ellen (McSheffrey) Guiney; and many grandchildren and great-grand-children. Peggy was quick witted who loved to paint folk art in her free time and play bingo and cards with her friends. She loved to watch her children play any and all sports, near and far. Friends and family connected through her unconditional ability to help others and easing them with humbleness, empathy, and optimism. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association in the name of Peggy Mignosa.

