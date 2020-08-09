Margaret McClung

McCLUNG, Margaret Richter of Temple Terrace, FL, after surviving a stroke in 2017, passed away peacefully July 26, 2020, from natural causes with family members by her side as they finished the Lord's prayer. "Ricky," was born at home in Clearwater, July 3, 1929, and grew up in Safety Harbor where she established lifelong friendships. Her zest for life and sassiness started at a young age as she was caught at the "creek" skipping elementary school and would often sneak out to climb the water tower after curfew during the war. She loved her hometown and the surrounding beaches. Her passion for swimming in the Gulf and watching the sunset remained throughout her life. Margaret taught swimming and was a lifeguard for the Red Cross at Clearwater Beach, attended Clearwater High School and then Stetson University. Ricky married Mac McClung August 19, 1951; they were married 61 years. While he was away in Korea, she taught elementary school in Safety Harbor. They moved to Temple Terrace in 1956 where they raised four children. Margaret helped establish and teach kindergarten at the Temple Terrace Presbyterian Church, was an on-call substitute teacher for Hillsborough County Schools and finished her career teaching science at Buchannan and Burns Middle Schools respectively. She did all of this while being a wonderful wife, mother, and friend to all who knew her. Friends of her children were known to stop by, conveniently, at meal times as she was an awesome cook. No one ever left her home hungry or without a glass of sweet tea. Much of her time was also spent being active at the Temple Terrace Community Church, teaching Sunday school, chaperoning field trips, playing bridge, baking for events, coaching softball, attending dance recitals and various sporting events, reading and instilling the love of books in others. In her later years, she helped raise seven grandchildren and eight granddogs. You could set your clock by her morning walks with Mrs. Dona Stodghill and you could always count on her for college football game times and scores, especially prior to the internet. She was an avid Gator and SEC fan, never missing the chance to critique the coaches and players. Her gift of speaking her mind accompanied by her lack of shyness were some of her more iconic traits and just a couple of the reasons she was loved beyond measure. She is survived by her children, John (Chandra), Gordon (Julie), Margie (Ken), Marjorie (Steve); grandchildren, John, Scott, Margie, Bubby, Danny, Grace, Emma; nephew, Rob Waterbury (Mary) and niece Stacey Letts (Scott). She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Haner; mother and adoptive father, Margaret and Ralph Richter; and her husband, Lester McClung Jr. A celebration of life will take place when it is safe to gather. Those wishing to donate may do so to the Temple Terrace Community Church Memorial Fund in memory of Margaret McClung, 210 Inverness Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL 33617. The family wishes to thank her extraordinary caregivers, John, Joyce, and Ashley, as well as her "most frequent visitor", Joe, for filling her last years with love and laughter. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.GonzalezFuneral.com
